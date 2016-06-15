Noranda to auction off New Madrid plant

Noranda Aluminum announced it will shut down its third remaining pot line in New Madrid, Mo. In conjunction, the company said on Monday, Feb. 8, it is filing for bankruptcy.

Noranda Aluminum announced it will shut down its third remaining pot line in New Madrid, Mo. In conjunction, the company said on Monday, Feb. 8, it is filing for bankruptcy.

Noranda Aluminum Holding Corporation has announced it is auctioning off the plant in New Madrid.

The company has filed a motion to set up rules to sell its Upstream Business.

According to a release from the company, it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Gränges AB. As part of that agreement, a subsidiary of Gränges will serve as the "stalking horse" bidder for Noranda's Flat-Rolled Products business.

The agreement values that portion of the business at $302.5 million, on a debt-free, cash-free basis.

As we reported in February, Noranda filed for bankruptcy.

The company hopes the sale will become final on September 27, 2016.

