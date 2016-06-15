Sikeston man injured in vehicle-train collision in Scott Co. MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston man injured in vehicle-train collision in Scott Co. MO

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Sikeston man was injured on Tuesday after his car was struck by a train.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott M. Stanislav, 29, was crossing railroad tracks at a private crossing in Scott County at around 4:06 p.m.

Because the crossing was on private property, there was no signal device to let drivers know when a train was coming.

Stanislav's vehicle was struck by a train traveling north, operated by Cody W. Dirnberger, 26, of Chaffee, Mo.

Stanislav was taken by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, for treatment of moderate injuries.

