One killed in crash in Calloway County

An Almo man was killed in a fiery crash in Calloway County.

Sheriff's deputies say 32-year-old Cole Salyer was driving on Wadesboro Road when he lost control of his vehicle.

It happened on Tuesday.

According to the department, his vehicle ran off the road, and hit a tree. It came to rest in the middle of the road where it caught fire.

Salyer was killed in the crash.

His son escaped the burning vehicle, was treated and later released from a hospital in Murray, Kentucky.

