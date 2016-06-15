1 injured in crash along Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau Co.

One person was hurt in a crash on Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 34 and County Road 347.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car rear ended a semi truck.

Troopers at the scene said a woman was hurt in the crash. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

