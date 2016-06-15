This week in music: 1971 Ringo & The Stones

Let's turn back the clock and check the music scene from this week 45 years ago.

The year was 1971 and these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100.

At number five was Three Dog Night with "Joy to the World."

In the number four spot was Ringo Star with one of his first post-Beatles solo hits. Although Ringo is listed as the songwriter for "It Don't Come Easy," it was actually a collaboration between him and his former band mate George Harrison.



The Carpenters were holding down the number three spot with "Rainy Days and Mondays." Although the song was a huge hit in America, it failed to chart in several countries including Great Britain.

Meanwhile a British band was in the number two spot. "Brown Sugar" was originally recorded by the Rolling Stones in 1969 but wasn't released until two years later due to a conflict with their record label.

And in the top spot was "Want Ads" by the Detroit based R & B group The Honey Cone. The song features a very young Ray Parker Jr on rhythm guitar. He would later become lead guitarist for Stevie Wonder's band before launching his own solo career in the late 1970's.

That's your week in music 1971.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.