FIRST ALERT: Threat of strong storms today. Keep the KFVS12 Weather App handy!

It is Wednesday, June 15, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Be prepared for the threat of strong storms today. The heat and humidity will seem about the same this morning as the last two days, but Brian says it may heat up more quickly. The storm threat moves in to the Heartland by late morning, and continues until evening. FIRST ALERT: The storm threat includes strong winds, heavy rain and hail. Be sure to have your KFVS12 Weather App handy to stay ready.

Making Headlines:

Search is on: It is unlikely that a child pulled by an alligator into a lake at a Disney World resort Tuesday night will be found alive, officials said early this morning. The child was wading near the shore of the lake with his family when the gator approached and grabbed him.

Signed into law: Gov. Jay Nixon has signed a bill that will require Missouri high school students to undergo a new round of first aid training before they can graduate.

Fatal crash: An Almo man was killed in a fiery car crash in Calloway County, Ky. late last night. Sheriff's deputies say Cole Salyer lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. He died at the scene, but his son was able to escape.

Remembering those lost: Memorials for the Terror in Orlando are taking place across the country, including Cape Girardeau this evening. A candlelight vigil will be held at Capaha Park to remember the victims.

