Carbondale pair hosting free tool-loaning service

Two people in Carbondale, Illinois are taking it upon themselves to help out do-it-yourselfers in the Heartland.

Ari Jihan and Jessica Kay-Allee have started a ‘Tool Library’ in Carbondale recently, and now spend their free time loaning out tools free of charge.

“We were both interested in starting a community project in Carbondale, and this is sort of where both of our interests crossed over,” Kay Allee said.

Most of the tools were donated from people in the area and daily operations are funded entirely by donations.

Jihan said the library is especially useful to people who don’t normally specialize in home improvement, but just have a job that needs doing.

“The barrier that money creates when things are so expensive, really prohibits a lot of people from doing the things they want to do,” Jihan said.

Located in the rear of the Flyover Workshop building in the 200 Block of Washington street in Carbondale, the library loans a wide variety of tools, power tools and light lawn care equipment to anyone within a 20 mile radius.

The library generally will loan out a tool for about two weeks between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., as well.

Jihan and Kay Alle are also planning a few home improvement workshops, but no dates have been set as of yet.

