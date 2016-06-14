Paducah teen found safe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah teen found safe

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Paducah Police Department reports a missing 17-year-old was found safely.

Akeyia Phillips was reported missing on Tuesday, June 14 around 5:30 p.m. 

She hadn't been seen since Thursday, June 9 around 1:25 p.m.

However, she was found safely Tuesday, June 14 and returned home.

