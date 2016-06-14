Former Semo football standout gives back to community

Most know Ronald Coleman Jr. as a former Semo football standout.

But what you don't know is that he was four time state champion wrestler back in high school. Now he's using those talents to teach young wrestlers in the community to get better.

For the second year, Notre Dame hosted a summer wrestling camp to help young athletes of all ages and this year, Coleman helped as a coach.

"Well, honestly, it kind of just started with Blake reaching out," Coleman said with a smile. "I wasn't really looking to coach but Blake Angell reached out and I looking into the school and I talked to a few people. I thought this would be a great opportunity. I love kids, I love coaching and when this door opened, I just kinda walked in it."

Notre Dame sophomore Evan Dowdy said he likes the camp because it helps prepare him for the season and he got into wrestling through his family.

"My dad did wrestling a while ago," Dowdy chuckled. "He didn't really, necessarily push me into it, but I think he expected me to participate in it a little bit and I guess I just caught on with it."

