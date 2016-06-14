U.S. Army celebrates 241st birthday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

U.S. Army celebrates 241st birthday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

On Tuesday, June 14, the U.S. Army turned 241.

Cape Girardeau's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post celebrated the birthday with a gathering and a cake.

In 1715, the nation's leaders established the Continental Army.

