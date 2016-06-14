Glut workout: 3 exercises to build, firm, & lift

If you are looking for a glut workout to shape up your backside, Fitness Trainer Tamatha Crowson shares 3 exercises in the gym that can really help build, lift, and firm that target area.

1. Kneeling squat: This exercise is a great way to work the gluts and take the quads out of the equation.

“Everyone wants a nice booty,” said Crowson. “We're going to do this on the Smith machine. We've got the bar set very low…so we're just going to get underneath the bar, under the shoulders, and off the rack. From here we're just going to lean forward a little bit bringing the gluts back onto the heels and then pushing straight up.”

2. Sideways single leg press: This exercise utilizes the leg press machine in a different way.

“You want to face sideways, stick one leg on the platform, really turn your body and push straight out,” said Crowson. “This is a really, really isolated exercise...really shapes your gluts. You don't need much weight.”

3. Weighted glut bridge: For this exercise, you will need a barbell.

“I'm going to pull it right over my hips,” said Crowson. “I'm going to use my hands to keep it from rolling up. I'm going to lift my hips, squeeze my gluts and then lower down and push back up. You can actually use quite a bit of weight. This is a 20 pound barbell, but really you would probably want to use a little bit more to get the most out of this exercise.”

If you have a fitness question, send a Facebook message or e-mail to Amanda Hanson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.