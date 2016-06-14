UPDATE: 3 men arrested in McCracken Co. on importing heroin, drug trafficking charges

A third man has been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in McCracken County.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Anthony Stoner, 31, of Kevil was arrested on Thursday, June 23.

He is charged with Possession of Heroin, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On June 14, the sheriff's department reported that two other men were arrested on several drug charges in connection to the investigation.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into the trafficking of heroin after receiving information that the drug was being sold from a home in the Kevil, Kentucky area. During the investigation detectives identified the home on Childress Road and then identified the male who was allegedly selling the heroin as Aaron Jenkins, 33, of Kevil, Kentucky.

The investigation ultimately led detectives to obtain a search warrant, which detectives executed at the home at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

Three males were located inside the home when detectives entered and one was attempting to flush plastic baggies of heroin down the toilet.

A search of the home was conducted and 15 bags of heroin were found. Five of the bags were found in the toilet where Jenkins had apparently attempted to flush them to keep law enforcement from discovering them.

Marijuana, syringes and other drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug trafficking was also located inside the residence.

Brent Brown, 32, also of Kevil, Kentucky, was found with marijuana and heroin in his possession, as well.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Jenkins was traveling to Tennessee to purchase the heroin, then traveling back to McCracken County where he would sell the drug to other people.

Detectives arrested and charged Jenkins with trafficking heroin over two grams, importing heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Brown was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of marijuana.

Individuals with information pertaining to illegal drug use or other crimes should contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Division directly at (270)-448-1516 or (270)-444-5157.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.