8 year old dies in crash in Massac Co., IL

The Illinois State Police is reporting an eight year old died in a crash in Massac County, Illinois on Tuesday, June 14 at around 11 a.m.

According to police, a red 1986 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 16 year old was going south on Mill Springs Road, when it lost control for an unknown reason. They say there were four other juveniles in the truck.

Police say the truck slid off the roadway, down a steep embankment and came to rest in the bottom of a rocky creek bed, landing on its driver side.

The driver was not ejected, however, police say all four passengers were. They say three of the passengers were riding in the bed of the truck.

An 8-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The others were taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers report that none of the juveniles were wearing seat belts.

