Vigil, prayer services in Cape Girardeau for Orlando mass shooting victims

In Cape Girardeau, Missouri, people are gathering to remember those killed in the Orlando mass shooting.

Forty-nine people were killed in the nightclub called Pulse. The attack is being called one of the deadliest in U.S. history.

Anybody was welcome to attend the vigil at the First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 14.

Pastor Tyler Tankersley pointed to two deadly shootings in Cape Girardeau just two weeks prior to Orlando, and said we are not immune to acts of violence in this, or any community.

"So we are hoping that all the different prayer vigils that are happening around the community, including the one happening in our sanctuary, will serve as a catalyst for good, reasonable, sensible change in our society," Tankersley said.

The church opened its doors for a time of prayer, community and reflection at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A vigil will also be held on Wednesday night, June 15 for the victims

The vigil will be in Capaha Park and Freedom Corner at 8 p.m.

According to the event host, Amber Moyers, president/chair of LGBT Plus Alliance, it will be a candlelight vigil and balloon release. They plan on reading the names and birthday of all the victims.

Moyers said area pastors will also be present for prayer.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

Several clergy members wrote the following letter to the Cape Girardeau community. They will be present at the vigil in Capaha Park.

"Dear Cape Girardeau Community:

Last Sunday morning, in the early hours of the morning, 49 people were killed and

dozens of others were injured at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The current state of

the investigation seems to point to the fact that the shooter was motivated by thoughts

of hatred directed towards those in the LGBTQ community.

Those of us who serve you as religious leaders in your community, would like to affirm

the following statements:

• While we acknowledge that there is diversity among us in our interpretations of certain biblical passages pertaining to LGBTQ issues, we all strongly condemn any act of violence and any rhetoric of hate towards any fellow human being.

• Though the shooter personally aligned himself with Islam, we affirm that his actions do not represent Islam: the Islam that prays, that is concerned for those in need, that desires peace. His actions were not legitimate expressions of faith, but were instead fueled by his demented ideology.

• We are sick and tired of seeing stories in the news of unnecessary gun violence. We know that the issues surrounding firearms are complicated and convoluted, but we hope that our nation can soon come to reasonable and sensible gun laws to curb the violence happening in our streets.

Finally, we want affirm the words of this hymn by Peter Scholtes:

We are one in the Spirit, we are one in the Lord

We are one in the Spirit, we are one in the Lord

And we pray that our unity will one day be restored

And they'll know we are Christians by our love, by our love

Yes, they'll know we are Christians by our love

We will work with each other, we will work side by side

We will work with each other, we will work side by side

And we'll guard each man's dignity and save each man's pride

And they'll know we are Christians by our love, by our love

Yes, they'll know we are Christians by our love.

Peace, Shalom, Salaam

Rev. Tyler Tankersley, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau

Rev. Dr. Kim L. Nelson, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Cape Girardeau

Rev. Edith Bird, Pastor of Christ Episcopal Church of Cape Girardeau

Rev. Stan Hargis, Pastor of Hobbs Chapel and Hospice Chaplain at SE Hospital

Rev. Tammy Hargis, Pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church of Oran

Rev. Renita Marie Lamkin Green, Pastor of St. James AME Church of Cape

Rev. Dave Conley, Senior Pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church of Cape

Rev. Michael Davis, Reagan’s Chapel/Pine Hill United Methodist Churches

Rev. Bryan Schaefer, Pastor of Maple Street United Methodist Church

Fr. David Hulshof, Pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church

Rev. Joel Kidwell, Pastor of Zion United Methodist Church of Gordonville

Breita V. Church, Executive Director of Love In the Name of Christ, SE Missouri"

