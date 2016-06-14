Missouri's May unemployment rate holds steady

Missouri’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent in May, according to seasonally adjusted data released on Tuesday, May 14 by the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

After a large increase in April that pushed employment to an all-time high, Missouri’s non-farm payroll employment decreased by 5,900 jobs.

For two years, the state’s monthly unemployment rate has been below the national rate, which was 4.7 percent for May.

Several industries in Missouri experienced growth in May, with the largest gains occurring in “Other Services”, mainly repair and personal services (+1,500 jobs), professional, scientific and technical services (+1,200 jobs), finance and insurance (+1,000 jobs) and non-durable goods manufacturing (+900 jobs).

Companies interested in learning more about Missouri's resources for new and expanding businesses should visit www.ded.mo.gov.

