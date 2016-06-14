Southern Illinois Open golf tournament goes back to Kokopelli

Professional and amateur golfers alike will have the chance to hit the links as the Southern Illinois Open golf tournament returns to Southern Illinois.

The Gateway Section of the PGA of America announced it is coming back to the Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion, Illinois.

The event is set for Monday, June 20 and consists of a professional division and an amateur division. Both have senior divisions within them.

Some of the best golfers in the area will be taking part and there is still time to sign up. You can find more information online. Or you can contact Michael Brown at mbrown@pgahq.com.

