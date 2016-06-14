SIU offers kids great summer camps

If you're looking for a summer activity for your kids, Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is making the grade.

SIU is offering a number of summer camps for kids of all ages from June 18 to July 9.

Challenge to Excellence II is a camp for kids in grades 6-8. It is meant to promote critical thinking and creativity and includes a night out of bowling, June 21. For more information, contact Rose Moroz at 618-453-4265.

Kid Architecture Camp is for kids in grades 4-6 and teaches kids about the world of design and architecture through projects and hands-on activities. For more information, contact Jon Davey at 618-453-3734.

Camp Little Giant is a therapeutic recreation camp for kids and adults with special needs. It takes place at Touch of Nature Environmental Center just south of Carbondale. Activities include swimming, horseback riding, arts and crafts and nature hikes. For more information, contact Vicki Lang-Mendehall at 618-453-1121x231.

And there are several camp opportunities at Touch of Nature including Survival 101, Blue Planet Day Camps and Survival 102 Day Camp. For more information, contact Touch of Nature Environmental Center at 618-453-1121.

