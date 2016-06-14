Where blood donations go after you donate

Every two seconds someone in the United States is in need of a blood donation.

With the Orlando terrorist attacks, the topic of blood donation has been even more forward in people's minds.

One question that might come up, where does my donation go?

When blood is donated to the American Red Cross, the donation will stay in the area for the most part.

Blood that is donated in this area is sent to the St. Louis Red Cross office for testing and processing. After the blood is tested and confirmed safe then the Red Cross sends it out to their blood banks, who supply local area hospitals with it.

One of the main reasons why people say that they donate is to help people, Dennis Fadat is no exception.

"I give blood because people in need of help, car accidents, surgeries and things like that I know they need it and actually for me it's better for me because my body reproduces the blood cells that's used," said Fadat, who donates every eight weeks.

The Cape Girardeau Red Cross Blood Bank is located at 20 S Mt Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.

