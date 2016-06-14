Cooling centers opened due to heat advisory - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cooling centers opened due to heat advisory

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: The Salvation Army) (Source: The Salvation Army)
(KFVS) -

The Salvation Army Midland Division is opening daytime cooling centers in Missouri and Illinois as a result of the Excessive Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

Cooling center locations are activated when a Heat Advisory is issued when the Heat Index is expected to reach 105 degrees or air temperature reaches at least 100 degrees.

A Heat Warning is issued when the heat index is expected to reach at least 110 degrees for two consecutive days with a minimum heat index no lower than 75 degrees at night, or if a Heat Advisory is expected to last four or more days.

Cooling Centers are listed below:

Missouri

Arnold Corps
3740 Telegraph Road
Arnold, MO 63010
8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Cape Girardeau Corps
701 Good Hope
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Carthage Corps
125 East Fairview Street
Carthage, MO 64836
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Corps
621 West Mohawk Road
Chillicothe, MO 64601
9 a.m. - noon, 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Columbia Harbor House Shelter
602 North Ann Street
Columbia, MO 65201
24 hours

Columbia Corps
1108 West Ash Street
Columbia, MO 65203
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. noon, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Euclid Corps
2618 North Euclid Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63113
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Gateway Corps
824 Union
St. Louis, MO 63123
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson City Center of Hope
927 Jefferson Street
Jefferson City, MO 65101
24 hours

Joplin Corps
320 East 8th Street
Joplin, MO 64801
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Maplewood Corps
7701 Rannells
Maplewood, MO 63143
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

O’Fallon Corps
1 William Booth Drive
O’Fallon, MO 63366
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. Charles Corps
2140 North 4th Street
St. Charles, MO 63301
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Springfield Corps
1701 West Chestnut Expressway
Springfield, MO 65802
9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Temple Corps
2740 Arsenal Street
St. Louis, MO 63118
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg SE Corps
125 North Holden Street, Suite A
Warrensburg, MO 64093
Call 660-422-4304 for information

Illinois

Alton Corps
525 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Belleville Corps
20 Glory Place
Belleville, IL 62220
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Granite City Corps
3007 East 23rd Street
Granite City, IL 62040
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Quincy Kroc Center
405 Vermont Street
Quincy, IL 62301
5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Quincy John Gardner Stevenson Shelter
501 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
24 hours 

