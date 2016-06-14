Cooling centers opened due to heat advisory

The Salvation Army Midland Division is opening daytime cooling centers in Missouri and Illinois as a result of the Excessive Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

Cooling center locations are activated when a Heat Advisory is issued when the Heat Index is expected to reach 105 degrees or air temperature reaches at least 100 degrees.

A Heat Warning is issued when the heat index is expected to reach at least 110 degrees for two consecutive days with a minimum heat index no lower than 75 degrees at night, or if a Heat Advisory is expected to last four or more days.

Cooling Centers are listed below:

Missouri

Arnold Corps

3740 Telegraph Road

Arnold, MO 63010

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.



Cape Girardeau Corps

701 Good Hope

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Carthage Corps

125 East Fairview Street

Carthage, MO 64836

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



Chillicothe Corps

621 West Mohawk Road

Chillicothe, MO 64601

9 a.m. - noon, 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.



Columbia Harbor House Shelter

602 North Ann Street

Columbia, MO 65201

24 hours



Columbia Corps

1108 West Ash Street

Columbia, MO 65203

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. noon, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.



Euclid Corps

2618 North Euclid Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63113

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Gateway Corps

824 Union

St. Louis, MO 63123

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Jefferson City Center of Hope

927 Jefferson Street

Jefferson City, MO 65101

24 hours



Joplin Corps

320 East 8th Street

Joplin, MO 64801

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Maplewood Corps

7701 Rannells

Maplewood, MO 63143

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



O’Fallon Corps

1 William Booth Drive

O’Fallon, MO 63366

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.



St. Charles Corps

2140 North 4th Street

St. Charles, MO 63301

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Springfield Corps

1701 West Chestnut Expressway

Springfield, MO 65802

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Temple Corps

2740 Arsenal Street

St. Louis, MO 63118

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Warrensburg SE Corps

125 North Holden Street, Suite A

Warrensburg, MO 64093

Call 660-422-4304 for information



Illinois



Alton Corps

525 Alby Street

Alton, IL 62002

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Belleville Corps

20 Glory Place

Belleville, IL 62220

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Granite City Corps

3007 East 23rd Street

Granite City, IL 62040

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Quincy Kroc Center

405 Vermont Street

Quincy, IL 62301

5 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Quincy John Gardner Stevenson Shelter

501 Broadway

Quincy, IL 62301

24 hours

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.