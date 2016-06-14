New Releases: ‘Finding Dory” and ‘Central Intelligence’

June 17 sees the release of two new films into the domestic box office competition.

The widest release belonging to the sequel to the beloved 2003 hit animated film Finding Nemo, and the other a quirky comedy starring mega-stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart.

The friendly-but-forgetful blue tang, Dory, returns to go on an adventure to be reunited with her long lost family.

Along the way, she meets a cast of wacky characters both old friends and new, as she learns a lesson about the real meaning of family.

Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Ed O’Neil, Ty Burrell, Diane Keaton, Eugene Levy, Idris Elba, and many more voice a colorful cast directed by Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo) and Angus MacLane.

Finding Dory is rated PG for mild thematic elements with a run time of 97 minutes.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart team-up in the action/comedy film Central Intelligence.

Bob Stone, bullied in his teenage years for being overweight, shows up to his high school reunion looking for the help of the one person who was nice to him in high school, Calvin Joyner.

Calvin, now an accountant, is thrown into a world of espionage and shootouts as the former classmates work to save a compromised U.S. spy satellite system.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Amy Ryan, Danielle Nicolet, and Aaron Paul star in this spy comedy from writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber (We’re the Millers, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story).

Central Intelligence is rated PG-13 for crude and suggestive humor, some nudity, action violence and brief strong language.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

Finding Dory 3,900

Central Intelligence 3,300+



The weekend of June 24 brings four new releases.

As civil war divides the nation, a poor farmer leads a group of rebels against the Confederate army, in Free State of Jones.

The Neon Demon focuses on aspiring model Jesse as she moves to Los Angeles where her youth a vitality are devoured by a group of beauty-obsessed women who will do anything to take what she has.

Only 200 yards from shore, Nancy is attacked by a great white shark, her short journey to safety being the ultimate test of wills in The Shallows.

Two decades after the first Independence Day invasion, the Earth is once more invaded in Independence Day: Resurgence.

