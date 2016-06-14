Dexter man seriously hurt in crash

A Stoddard County man was seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

An online crash report says a 1995 Ford Ranger driven by Justin Wilson, 31, of Dexter, ran off Route FF and overturned about three miles north of Essex around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. The report did not specifically say why the vehicle left the road.

The report says Wilson was not wearing a safety device at the time.

Wilson was taken to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Cape Girardeau by ambulance.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.