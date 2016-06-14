UPDATE: Shawneetown bank robbery suspect crashes in KY

A man suspected of robbing Grand Rivers Community Bank in Shawneetown, Illinois has crashed in Webster County, Kentucky after leading police on a chase through three counties.

According to a spokesperson for the Union County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky said the man identified as Marcus Householder, 32, of Reed, Kentucky, lead police on a chase from Shawneetown, Illinois through Union County, Kentucky and into Webster County before crashing.

Law enforcement in southern Illinois sent out an A.T.L. (attempt to locate) on a silver or golden Ford Fusion driven by a white male heading in the direction of Union County, Kentucky.

Union County Deputy Jason O. Thomas said he saw the vehicle heading west on KY 56 heading eastbound.

Thomas attempted to stop the vehicle just outside of Morganfield, Kentucky when the driver sped off.

Thomas said a pursuit ensued and and the subject drove off in speeds of 70 mph.

Several lives were placed in danger when the suspect flew through the intersection of 56 W and 60 W then again at 56 E at the bypass, ignoring the red light at both, nearly striking other vehicles.

Deputy Thomas and Officer Toman pursued the vehicle to the Webster County line on 56 E. Sheriff Arnold and Chief Bolds, both of the Morganfield Police Department, joined in the pursuit.

The suspect turned northbound on Alternate 41. Authorities continued to pursue the suspect, following close behind in excess of 120 mph.

Just at the intersection of Poole, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and ran off of the roadway, running into a ditch. The suspect's vehicle was airborne, slamming against the side of a gasoline tanker in the Country Mark lot on Alternate 41.

He was flown to a hospital for treatment.

The Union County Sheriff's Department said the charges of fleeing and/or evading police in the first-degree and wanton endangerment in the first-degree are still being investigated.

Householder has been charged with a robbery at a bank in Shawneetown, Illinois.

Householder will face additional charges, including wanton endangerment in the first-degree and fleeing and/or evading police, also in the first-degree.

A representative at the bank said that everyone at the bank is safe, but could not comment on why police were at the location.

The Grand Rivers Community Bank in Shawneetown will remain closed today.

