Lawn mower race ends with Jackson man behind bars

A call about people racing lawn mowers in Jackson, Missouri ends with one of the men behind bars.

According to court documents, someone called the Jackson Police Department just before 1:30 a.m. on June 11. The caller said the people were riding in the area of Greensferry Road and Maryland Street and were being extremely loud.

When the officer arrived, he found two men in the 300 block of Greensferry Road. The officer reported that it appeared the men had gotten into an accident with the John Deere riding lawn mowers they had been riding.

The man told the officer that they got into an accident when they tried to move one of the disabled mowers from the street, according to a probable cause statement.

The officer wrote in the report that he noticed "a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage" coming from Jeremy Cook. Cook admitted to drinking earlier in the day, according to the report.

Cook, who's drivers license was revoked in 2006, agreed to perform field sobriety tests which, according to the officer, showed he was impaired.

He faces a charge of DWI aggravated offender.

Cook was previously convicted for driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter.

Cook posted his $35,000 bond and was released from jail.

