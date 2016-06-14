SIU Police: 1 person hit with projectile near Morris Library

Police at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are looking for the people responsible for hitting someone in the head with some sort of projectile.

According to the department, the victim was walking in the parking area north of Morris Library when he was hit in the head with something he believes was shot from a BB gun or an airsoft gun.

It happened around 11 on Monday night, June 13.

Police say the victim had a small cut on the top of his head. He was treated at the scene.

The suspects were believed to be in a light-colored four door sedan, according to police. The car was last seen leaving the area north on S. Normal Avenue between Quigley and Woody Hall.

The victim told officers there were at least two people in the car.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at 618-453-3771 or the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

