RECALL: Kellogg Company recalls snack foods

Kellogg Company has announced it is voluntarily recalling several snack food varieties because they may contain undeclared peanut residue.

Kellogg initiated the recall after learning that its supplier, Grain Craft, recalled wheat flour that has the potential to contain low levels of peanut residue.

The recall includes Mother's, Keebler, Kellogg's Special K brownies, Murray, and Famous Amos snacks and cookies.

You can find a complete list of the affected products here.

If you have the affected product, you should throw it away and contact the company for a full refund. You can call them at 1-800-962-1413. That line is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET. You can also visit their website.

