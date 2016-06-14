Cobden school district begins construction on gym renovation and roof replacement

Construction has started at Cobden School District in Cobden, as a gym renovation and roof replacement take place over the summer.

The gym renovation includes structural flooring upgrades painting of walls, new gym flooring and graphics and moisture barrier protection.

The roof replacement covers approximately 18,500 sq ft of the school’s current roof.

The roofing system includes additional insulation and protective cover board.

Both projects will be completed during the summer before the fall school year starts.

