Carbondale Police Deptartment to hold property auction

The City of Carbondale Police Department will have a property auction on Thursday, June 30.

The auction will take place at Doerr Auction Service in Vergennes, Ill.

Included in the auction will be property the police department has found, property where the owner has not been located, and property that has been left behind.

If you have questions about the auction, please contact Doerr Auction Service at (618)684-6315 or the Carbondale Police Department at (618)457-3200, ext. 453.

