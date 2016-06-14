Cape Girardeau kids are reporting bullying more often

The Cape Girardeau School District has released new numbers on how often kids are reporting bullying.

In the past school year, it was reported more than 300 times.

The school district has seen an increase in the number of cases reported over the past three years. The majority of these cases reported come from Central Junior High.

While some may view that as a bad trend, Carla Fee, the Principal of Central, believes that this is actually beneficial to students.

"I think that kids know that they have that opportunity there and hopefully they feel like someone is going to listen to them and that's really what it's all about," said Fee. "We want them to feel like someone is listening and were going to do something about it."

The cases are reported anonymously either through an online web form, cell phone application or through calls to the school.

The district finds that since they implemented the online web form and cell phone application, that students and parents have felt more comfortable reporting these cases.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.