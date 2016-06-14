Kentucky State Fair releases lineup for free turf concert series

The Kentucky State Fair has announced the lineup for its Turf Concert Series: 11 nights 23 bands, which runs throughout the fair and offers a range of musical artists.

Concerts are free with paid admission to the fair.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Audiences agree ABBA: The Concert is “the closest to ABBA you’ll ever get.” The Swedish band was formed in 1996 and quickly became known for its stunning ABBA-esque sound and performance of iconic hits such as “Dancing Queen,” “Fernando,” “Waterloo” and more. In fact, as the band travels the world entertaining audiences, it always features two members of the original ABBA rhythm section.

Kazual has opened for a number of well-known artists, including Beyoncé. The family act performs an a Capella blend of R&B, pop and hip hop – and an eclectic mix of old school, Top 40 and original dance.

Friday, Aug. 19

Grammy winner Ashanti made Billboard history when her first three chart entries simultaneously landed in the Top 10. Her interests extend beyond the microphone – she has played roles in television series such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Army Wives.”

The R&B group After 7 has a long history – one that includes two number one Billboard hits, a platinum album and a number of songs that have made it to the Top 10.

Saturday, Aug. 20

With a mix of rock, blues, country, jazz, bluegrass and rockabilly, the Kentucky Headhunters have a sound that appeals to music lovers of all types. The four cousins – joined later by other musicians – have been playing together since 1968, racking up Grammy, Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music and American Music Awards in their nearly 50 years together.

Hailing from Edmonton, Kentucky, the same town as the Kentucky Headhunters, Black Stone Cherry hits the stage after releasing their fifth album, “Kentucky.” Known for their hard-rocking, southern-fried songs, the group is popular overseas as well, with their last three albums hitting number one on the U.K. rock charts.

Sunday, Aug. 21

A country and gospel quartet, the Oak Ridge Boys have been entertaining Kentucky State Fair audiences for 41 years with their four-part harmonies and upbeat songs. In addition to scoring 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album, the group has earned Grammy, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Awards. Last year they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The energetic band Martin Family Circus is a powerhouse of great harmonies, stage presence and entertainment, with Country Weekly declaring them a “house favorite.”

Monday, Aug. 22

Aussie band the Newsboys arrived on the Christian music scene in 1985 and have spent the past three decades collecting six gold albums, 33 number one singles, and multiple Grammy and American Music Award nominations. Their most recent releases include the 15-week chart-topper, “We Believe” and “Hallelujah for the Cross,” their first collection of hymns.

The foursome who make up 7eventh Time Down grew up playing music together in Mount Vernon, Kentucky. Today the band partners with CURE International, a non-profit with programs worldwide to help patients receive surgical treatment.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

The Happy Together Tour unites some of the top musical talent from the 1960s and 1970s, with six 59 Billboard hits between them. The evening will star the Turtles, featuring Flo and Eddie; Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night; Mark Lindsay, formerly of Paul Revere and the Raiders; Gary Puckett and the Union Gap; the Cowsills; and the Spencer Davis Group.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Country music singer and songwriter Chris Janson was nominated for three American Country Music Awards in 2016, including New Male Vocalist of the Year and Single Record of the Year for “Buy Me a Boat.”

Featured on season seven of “American Idol,” Brooke Eden brings a fusion of country, rock and “blue-eyed soul” to the stage.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Blood, Sweat & Tears made history when its second record beat out “Abbey Road” by the Beatles for Grammy Album of the Year. The group’s unique sound fuses rock, blues, pop music, horn arrangements and jazz improvisation for a hybrid that’s become known as jazz-rock. Some of their greatest hits include “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “And When I Die” and “Spinning Wheel.” Bo Bice – who finished second to Carrie Underwood on American Idol in 2005 – has joined the band as lead singer.

Grammy nominated Stephen Bishop went gold with his first album and his songs have been performed by artists that include Phil Collins, Eric Clapton, Barbra Streisand and Art Garfunkel.

Friday, Aug. 26

The indie rock band American Authors is best known for hit singles “Believer” and “Best Day of My Life” from their 2014 debut album, “Oh What a Life.” “Go Big or Go Home” from their upcoming album, “What We Live for,” is already a Top 20 hit and will be released in July of 2016.

Public the Band hails from Cincinnati and has gained a name for itself by playing festivals such as Bunbury and CMJ Music Marathon.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Singer songwriter Rachel Platten made her major-label debut with “Wildfire,” which reached number five in the U.S. and resulted in the Top 10 singles “Fight Song” and “Stand by You.”“Fight Song” won iHeart Radio’s 2016 Best Lyrics Award and peaked at number six on Billboard Hot 100, while “Stand by You” reached number 37.

With a groove-heavy alt-pop sound, Jeffrey James independently released “Make Your Way to the Flashing Lights” and “I’m Wide Awake” before landing a deal with a major label. His music has been featured on TV shows such as “Nashville” and “Criminal Minds.”

Sunday, Aug. 28

With the release of her first album, “Paper Heart,” Francesca Battistelli hit number one on the Christian charts and the Top 40 on Billboard pop charts too. Her second and third releases – “Hundred More Years” and “If We’re Honest” – earned her a Grammy nomination and six Dove Awards, proving herself again to be a success on both Christian and pop charts.

Christian group Building 429 received a Grammy nomination in 2013 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, Billboard’s 2012 Christian Songs Artist of the Year, and Christian AC Songs Artist of the Year.

Lauren Daigle was awarded New Artist of the Year at the 2015 GMA Dove Awards and also took home the Song of the Year Award. Her album, “How Can It Be,” was nominated for a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

Finding Favour released its first studio album, “Reborn,” in 2015 after the group’s singles “Slip on by” and “Shake the World” peaked at number 22 and 27 on Billboard’s Christian Songs chart.

All Turf Concert shows are in Cardinal Stadium. Concert-goers are seated on the field in chairs, which are available on a first come, first served basis.

All shows begin at 8 p.m. and gates open at approximately 6:30 p.m. The Aug. 27 show begins at 4 p.m. and gates open at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The Kentucky Lottery is the sponsor for Turf Concert shows on August 18-21 and 23-27.

The Kentucky State Fair runs August 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org.

