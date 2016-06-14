Patriotic music helps celebrate Flag Day in Murphsyboro

A Flag Day celebration will bring together an unusual music combination to the Gen. John A. Logan Museum in Murphsyboro, IL Tuesday, June 14, 2016.



The Touch of Old Barbershop Quartet is teaming up with the Smoky Hollow String Band to perform patriotic songs and favorite tunes at the free concert that begins at 7:00 p.m.



The Touch of Old Quartet is a part of the Little Egypt Barbershop Chorus.



The Smokey Hollow String Band plays bluegrass and other traditional music on the fiddle, banjo, and guitar.



