June 15 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a couple of well known actresses.

She's best known as the obsessively neat Monica on the NBC sitcom "Friends." She later moved to ABC and had a role on the show "Cougar Town." She's also starred in the "Scream" movies. Courteney Cox is 52 today.

She starred on the sitcom "Mad About You" and has also appeared in the movies "As Good As it Gets," "Cast Away" and "Pay It Forward." Helen Hunt is 53 today.

He's best known for his role in the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother." On the big screen, he's had roles in "Undercover Brother" and "The Smurfs." Neil Patrick Harris is 43 today.

He's a rapper-turned-actor who broke on the scene as a member of the legendary rap group N.W.A. His movies include: "Boyz N The Hood," "Barbershop," "21 Jump Street" and "Ride Along." Ice Cube is 47 today.

