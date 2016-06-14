This week in country music: 2001 Chesney on Top

Let's turn back the clock and check the country music scene from this week in 2001.

Fifteen years ago Billboard Magazine had Missouri native Sara Evans at number five with "I Could Not Ask For More."

Lonestar was holding down the number four spot with "I'm Already There." The song became identified with the September 11 terror attacks that year and is often associated with family members being deployed and returning from deployment

In the number three spot was Brooks and Dunn with "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You." The song spent six weeks at number one as Billboard ranked it as the top country song of the year.

Tim McGraw was at number two with "Grown Men Don't Cry." It went on to become McGraw 's 13th chart topping hit.

And in the top spot was Kenny Chesney with "Don't Happen Twice." It was his first number one in 2 years. That's a long streak for Chesney, who went on to score at least one per year until 2013.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.