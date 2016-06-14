Déjà vu! Your Tuesday is looking a lot like Monday: hot and humid with a chance for rain

It is Tuesday, June 14, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Tuesday looks a lot like Monday did. Expect a muggy morning with temps around 70 degrees. By lunchtime we’ll be close to hitting 90. There is also a chance of pop-up storms starting late in the morning, running through this evening. FIRST ALERT: Brian is tracking the possibility of strong storms moving in on Wednesday.

Making Headlines:

Controversial debate: Should they be banned or shouldn't they? That is a hot question regarding assault weapons, like the AR-15 used in the Orlando mass shooting. Some say the gun is not to blame, while others argue the weapons should be harder to obtain.

Community need: June 14th marks World Blood Donor day; a day to raise awareness about the need for blood donations. The day comes as thousands across the country showed up to donate to help victims of the Orlando mass shooting.

Under investigation: A juvenile is behind bars and is facing numerous charges after reportedly firing five shots from a shotgun, one which hit a car full of people. The young man was arrested by Calloway County deputies over the weekend.

Cancelled: House Speaker Michael Madigan has canceled a planned session for Wednesday. The Chicago Democrat released a statement Monday that legislative "working groups" continue meeting to discuss a solution to the yearlong budget stalemate.

