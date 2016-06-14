World Blood Donor Day highlights need for donations following Orlando shooting

June 14th marks World Blood Donor day; a day to raise awareness about the need for blood donations and thanking our voluntary blood donors.

According to the American Red Cross every two seconds, someone needs a blood transfusion nationwide.

With school being out right now, Coordinators say during this time of year it’s especially hard to get those donations that are needed.

“20 percent of our nation’s blood supply comes from high school and college blood drives, so when they’re out for the summer in addition with people traveling and going on vacation, and the extreme heat can take a toll sometime on the blood supply so we definitely encourage people to come out,” Jennifer Freeze with the American Red Cross said.

The Red Cross must collect about 14,000 blood donations every day to meet the needs of patients at 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.

Donors say with the tragedy that happened in Orlando, Florida Sunday morning, it's a small way to help those in need.

"I tried to put myself in that position, you know they were just out for a good time, a night out with friends," blood donor Chelsea Grammar said. "Some of them never went home, so you never what’s going to happen at the end of the day and so maybe me going out and donating saved someone’s life."

“If I can help again, I would like to be able to do that," blood donor, Carla Womack said. "I can’t do more unfortunately but if a small feat for me helps somebody else, I’m all for that.”

On Tuesday, there will be a blood drive happening in Sikeston, MO at the Factory outlet stores from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This comes as Florida is experiencing a shortage of blood following the mass shooting in Orlando.

People willing to donate blood are lining up at blood banks across the country to help those wounded in the attack.

If you’re looking for a blood drive near you, click here.

