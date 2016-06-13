Ways to stay safe during hot, humid weather

With hot weather in forecast, it's a good time to think about heat-safety for yourself and others.

Cape Girardeau American Red Cross volunteer specialist Joe Norris said it’s important to stay cool as it gets hot.

"Heat exhaustion and heat strokes are something to take very seriously but are 100 percent preventable,” Norris said.

He said on hot days outside, shade and water should be top of mind.

"If you're already thirsty it's too late. You need to keep hydrated throughout the work day when you're outside,” Norris said “Even if you're outside for sporting events just keep that in mind with you children. Make sure they're drinking fluids all day."



The American Red Cross website offers other tips for staying safe in hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Eat small meals and eat more often.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat.

Take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on your animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Officials with the Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau, located at 701 Good Hope St., say their doors are opening during the day for anyone looking to get out of the weather and cool down.

