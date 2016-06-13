Calloway Co. juvenile facing attempted murder, assault charges

A juvenile is behind bars and is facing numerous charges after reportedly firing five shots from a shotgun, one which hit a car full of people.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office reports the juvenile was arrested and charged with attempted murder along with various other charges on Friday, June 10.

Calloway County deputies were dispatched to 103 First Street of Almo for a domestic disturbance.

Before deputies got there, the caller told deputies that there was a firearm involved in the disturbance and shots were fired.

When deputies got on scene, the suspect approached the initial responding deputy near the street without the firearm. The suspect did not cooperate with the directions from the initial responding deputy, and proceeded to assault that deputy.

The suspect was detained and identified as a juvenile male.

During the investigation it was determined that there were a total of five shots fired from a shotgun. One of the shots was fired into a vehicle at close range with four occupants.

The juvenile was charged with attempted murder, three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, assault in the third degree, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.

The juvenile was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center and is awaiting adjudication.

