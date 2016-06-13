Cavaliers defeat Golden State Warriors 112-97, force Game 6

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 5, 2016. (AP Images)

Golden State Warriors guard Leandro Barbosa (19) reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 5, 2016 (AP Image)

The Golden State Warriors went into Game 5 of the NBA Finals leading the series 3-1, but lost to the Cavaliers 112-97 on Monday, June 13.

The Cavaliers pulled through with a victory, taking the finals into Game 6.

Game 6 is schedule for Thursday, June 16 at 8 p.m. in Cleveland.

