Local mass transit wants you to dump the pump

Rides Mass Transit District, or RMTD, wants you to dump the pump, save gas and take a ride with them.

RMTD serves 18 counties in southern and east central Illinois. It is celebrating National Dump the Pump Day and encouraging people to use the mass transit system.

National Dump the Pump Day is Thursday, June 16th. RMTD buses travel nearly 3.7 million miles every year and average almost 700,000 riders.

Organizers want people to understand the benefits of mass transit and to understand how many people rely on it every day of their lives.

RMTD provides rides for people getting to work, to school and to medical appointments just to name a few.

If you would like to learn more about National Dump the Pump Day, you can go to their website.

