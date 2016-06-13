3 arrested on burglary charges in McCracken Co.

The Paducah Police Department is reporting three McCracken County residents have been arrested on burglary charges on Saturday, June 11.

Police received the report around 12:53 p.m. when Justin Lamar, 28, of Metropolis, Illinois, called 911, saying multiple suspects had assaulted him. He told officers the suspects had also stole money and other personal items.

Lamar gave police detailed descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

A short time later police located the vehicle on I-24 heading westbound near Exit 3.

The suspects matched the descriptions that Lamar had provided to police.

Detarious Friar, 21, Kiante Vaughn, 20, and Coreyaunta Rhodes, 23, were arrested and charged with burglary in the second-degree.

