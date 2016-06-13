What to know in an active shooter situation

It's sad to even consider, but would you know what to do in an active shooter situation?

The shooting at the Pulse Club in Orlando, Florida is being called the deadliest mass shooting in America, and it's definitely something people need to think about.

A local expert talked about how times are changing and how we all need to be vigilant.

"It's happening in schools, in churches, in businesses," Kenny Mayberry, SEMO's Assistant Director of Police Operations at the Department of Public Safety, said.

Kenny Mayberry trains people on what to do during an active shooter situation through a program called ALICE, alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.

He said the first thing anyone should do is run away if possible.

"Remember that you can evacuate just because you're locked down or barricaded if you have the opportunity to get out through an open window or get out through a window or break a window get out of there if you can evacuate, evacuate because they can't get you if you're not there," Mayberry said.

Other people definitely have their own ideas on what to do in this type of situation.

"My first response would be to run and get out of the situation," SEMO Graduate student Tharaka Gamage said.

"If he's really near me and I'm in the area I'd probably drop and pretend that I was already hit like I was already attacked so he wouldn't target me," SEMO Undergraduate Student Sarah Payton said.

"If he was really far away I'd try to get as far away from him as I could."

Mayberry said shootings can happen anywhere, but a large percentage are where people work.

"Business I think it's 47 percent of these active killer events have happened at businesses," Mayberry said.

Mayberry said the best thing you can do is to have options when you're in a bad situation.

"You just don't just lock a door, you barricade yourself," Mayberry said.

"Now, after you barricade yourself if it's just you, just shut out the lights, you get something in hand and get ready in case the individual makes entry cause now you've got to do something in order to save your life, you've got to be able to counter the individual."

Mayberry said everyone should always be aware of their surroundings, and in many cases, if something doesn't feel right it probably isn't.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.