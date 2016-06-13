Mayfield PD want to make parents aware after report of man trying to lure children into truck

The Mayfield, Kentucky Police Department is alerting the public after they received a report of a man trying to lure children into his truck.

According to police, on they received the report of an older, white man with gray hair trying to lure children into the truck on Sunday afternoon, June 12. The report said the man was driving a large, full-size red truck, possibly a Ford. The incident allegedly happened in the North 6th Street area of Mayfield.

Police are investigating.

They say they want to remind parents to keep an eye on children playing outside and report anything suspicious.

