Carbondale Islamic leaders condemn Orlando attacks

Islamic community leaders in Carbondale, Illinois are condemning the deadly attacks in Orlando, Florida.

Dr. Mazhar Butt, a Muslim immigrant from Pakistan, has lived and practiced dentistry in Carbondale for more than 30 years.

“You know I can’t put it in words, how sorry these people are for the people,” Butt said. “You know, they were brothers of somebody, sons of somebody.”

He said it’s important for people to know that it goes against the Islamic faith to kill an innocent person.

“It is not anything to do with Islam," Butt said. It’s just some crazy person, mentally sick, goes in, goes berserk and starts shooting people.”

Butt is a member of Carbondale's Interfaith Council, he said it's important that people from all walks of life stand together.

He said Islam teaches that it is wrong to harm another person.

“You kill one innocent person, it is as if you have killed the whole humanity," Butt said. "You save one innocent person, it’s like you have saved the whole humanity.”

Butt joined dozens of members of the Carbondale community at a vigil on Sunday, to stand in solidarity with the victims and their families of the Orlando attack.

