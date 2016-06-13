US 51 Ohio River Bridge 'Cairo' reopened after barge hit pier

The US 51/US 60/US 62 Ohio River Bridge “Cairo” is now open to traffic after a barge struck a pier on the structure.

The bridge reopened around 4 p.m. after Kentucky Transportation Cabinet certified bridge inspector was dispatched to run a safety check on the bridge structure.

According to the US Coast Guard Operations Center in Louisville, an empty chemical barge broke loose from a fleeting area just upstream from the bridge during a thunderstorm. The empty barge struck the left descending pier on the bridge about 2:30 p.m. The bridge closed to traffic about 3:00 p.m.

The Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge carries US 51, US 60, and US 62 traffic across the Ohio River at US 51 Kentucky mile point 7.372.

Also known as The Cairo Bridge, the US 51/US 60/US 62 Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge carries approximately 5,500 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois. It connects with the US 60/US 62 Mississippi River Bridge to Bird’s Point, Missouri at the southern tip of Illinois.

The Cairo-Wickliffe Bridge is at Ohio River navigation mile point 980.4.

