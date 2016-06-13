Short police chase leads to arrest of Carbondale man for DUI

An early morning traffic stop ends with a Carbondale man in police custody.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, an officer noticed a car driven by 24-year-old Lucas Rose commit several traffic violations near the intersection of West Mill Street and South Oakland Avenue.

It happened on June 11 around 12:55 a.m.

The officer tried to stop Rose, but he kept driving. Rose stopped in the 1200 block of West Chautauqua.

According to the department, Rose ran from the car, but was quickly arrested.

He is charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Fleeing to Elude, Reckless Driving, Resisting a Peace Officer, and several other traffic offenses.

