71 year old leads officers on a chase, rams squad cars in Jackson County

A 71-year-old Pomona man is facing charges after leading police on a chase.

According to the Murphysboro Police Department, an officer noticed a green mini-van driving on 20th Street. The van was missing a rear tire and the rim was sparking and smoking.

The officer tried to stop the van, but the driver, Albert Nance, took off. The department reports Nance drove with speeds exceeding 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit during the chase.

Deputies from Jackson County that were on an earlier service call on Hickory Ridge Road when the pursuit approached their location.

According to the police department, Nance rammed a Jackson County squad car three times. The deputy was later treated for injuries from that crash and was released from the hospital.

That's when officers decided to use the 'Pursuit Immobilization Technique' in an effort to stop Nance.

After the successful maneuver, Nance regained control of his van and tried to hit a Murphysboro officer who had gotten out of his patrol car. A second Murphysboro squad car was hit during the incident.

The chase continued on to Jerusalem Hill Road and finally ended near Nance's home in Pamona.

According to the department, Nance continued to resist officers after he got out of his vehicle before he was arrested.

Nance faces charges of aggravated fleeing to elude and criminal damage to state supported property over $500.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and Nance could face more charges.

