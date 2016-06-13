Support group available in SE Missouri for those affected by mental illness

Depression Bipolar Support Alliance of Southeast Missouri is a support group that consists of people who have been affected by mental illness, either personally, in their families or close friends.

Meetings are held at the Cape Girardeau Public Library and are free and open to the public.

They do not share any information on attendees with anyone and the meetings are completely confidential.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, June 27, 2016 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

For more information, you can call 573-332-0724.

