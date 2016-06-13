Woman burned while transferring fuel in boat

An Arnold, Missouri woman was injured at around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 while transferring fuel in a boat.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat, a 1982 Playcraft pontoon boat, was drifting with the power off on Clearwater Lake about 400 feet west of Piedmont Park boat ramp.

They say the 32-year-old woman tried to transfer fuel and it ignited.

The woman was burned before she was able to get off the boat.

She was taken by private vehicle to a Poplar Bluff hospital with moderate injuries.

