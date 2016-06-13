Carbondale police arrest man on multiple drug charges

The City of Carbondale Police Department is reporting a man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, June 9.

An Officer with the City of Carbondale Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 11:05 p.m. Thursday on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 400 block of East Willow Street.

During the course of the stop, officers arrested Jermaine D. Archer after he was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Archer has been charged with possession and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis and resisting a peace officer.

Archer was incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

