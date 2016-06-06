Du Quoin woman plans awareness event for human trafficking

12 years old.

That's the average age of a victim of Human Trafficking, and only one to two percent of victims are ever rescued.

Du Quoin resident Melissa Jackson recently began an effort to raise awareness to help fight the issue

Human Trafficking is a federal crime spanning from commercial sex to involuntary servitude.

Jackson recently presented an idea for a "Walk for Freedom" to the city council in Du Quoin, hoping to raise money and awareness for the cause.

As of Monday, June 6, the city plans to grant Jackson’s request for a permit to demonstrate in the city.

“There are these people who are being locked away in these rooms, and they have no hope,” Jackson said. “I just realized that you’ve got to start somewhere.”

A tentative date for the event is October 15. Further details have not yet been formed.

27 million people are estimated to be victims of human trafficking worldwide.

The FBI estimates between 15 thousand and 17 thousand people are trafficked into the United states every year.

Chicago and St Louis are in the top 20 cities across the United States with the highest levels of reported human trafficking activity.

Various non-profits across the globe host similar events.

Details on the event will be posted here when they are finalized.

