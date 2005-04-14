About Mouser Steel Supply, Inc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

About Mouser Steel Supply, Inc

Mouser Steel Supply, Inc. has been serving customers since September 1994.  We offer a large supply of new and used trailers and we carry a large stock of parts for your trailer.

Mouser Steel offers:

  • Aluminum and steel trailers to serve your every need.
  • Horse, livestock, flat bed, car haulers, utility and custom built trailers
  • We stock Featherlite, Neckover and Bilt-Rite Trailers
  • Full shop facilities for installing brake controllers and hitches & for repair, preventitive maintence and warranty work
  • Steel sales and fabrication
  • Warehouse for Redline Trailer Parts
  • Warehouse for Airgas-Mid-America

Location:
Patton Junction - Hwy 72 and Hwy 51
P.O. Box 66
Patton, MO 63662
573-866-3106

Store Hours:
Monday - Friday, 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

 

Powered by Frankly